Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.41% of Quantum worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 151.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

