Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier Sells 6,114 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 6,114 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.01, for a total value of C$189,595.14.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAAS traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.47. The company had a trading volume of 287,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,782. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$16.50 and a one year high of C$31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.47.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$35.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

