Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 462 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $455.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.