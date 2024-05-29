Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 67,628 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 923.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.