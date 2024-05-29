Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

