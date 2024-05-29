Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

