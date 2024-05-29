Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

