Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FCX opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.