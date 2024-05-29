Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

LIN opened at $429.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.50. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

