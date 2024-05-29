Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

DWX opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

