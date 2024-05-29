Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shopify Stock Up 2.2 %

SHOP opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.