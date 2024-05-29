Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $523.19. 585,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

