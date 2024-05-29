Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYOW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.