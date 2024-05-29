PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a market cap of $398.25 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,102,730 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,102,730.39. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9973238 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $11,358,535.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

