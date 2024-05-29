PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.36. PCCW shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 400 shares.

PCCW Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.344 dividend. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.