Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 14th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK remained flat at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

