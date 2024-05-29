Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

