Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
