Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 48,867 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$767,700.57.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$407,120.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.73. 1,882,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,315. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.