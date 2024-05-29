Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 48,867 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$767,700.57.
Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$407,120.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.73. 1,882,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,315. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
