Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340,333 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Pfizer worth $339,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,340,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,267,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.