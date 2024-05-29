Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.74. 7,390,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 41,914,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

