Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 76,033.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 417,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.19. 2,220,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,401. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

