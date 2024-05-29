Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

