Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.92. 364,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,446. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.77 and its 200 day moving average is $251.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

