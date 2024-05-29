Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 99.3% in May

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.