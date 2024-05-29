PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 670,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 283,448 shares.The stock last traded at $71.12 and had previously closed at $72.69.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

