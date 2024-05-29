Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. Popular has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $93.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

