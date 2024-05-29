Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. Popular has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Popular by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

