Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday.

Potbelly Trading Up 4.2 %

PBPB stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Potbelly by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

