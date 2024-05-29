PotCoin Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $12.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00121668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

