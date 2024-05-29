PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 39,834 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $843,285.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,800,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,120,120.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 373,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,293. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.