Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

LON PMGR opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.17. The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -441.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Company Profile

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

