Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
LON PMGR opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.17. The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -441.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Company Profile
