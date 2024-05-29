Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.88

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.88 and traded as low as C$89.11. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$89.50, with a volume of 6,889 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.86.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

