Pro Reit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
