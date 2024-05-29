Prom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Prom has a market capitalization of $202.05 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00016366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,778.75 or 1.00191272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011894 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00112222 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.90417002 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,808,069.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

