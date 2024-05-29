ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.85. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 70,200 shares traded.

PRQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

