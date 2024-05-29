ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Trading Down 0.6%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.10 and last traded at $73.36. 26,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

