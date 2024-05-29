Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

