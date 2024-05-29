Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,370 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $162,201,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,390,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 6,638,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,664,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.