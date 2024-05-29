Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. 2,568,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

