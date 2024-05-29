Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 5,567,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,890. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 177.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

