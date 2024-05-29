Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

