Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,870 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Concentrix accounts for about 3.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Concentrix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Concentrix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Concentrix by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 325,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

