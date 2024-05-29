Provident Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

