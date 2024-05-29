Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,660.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Publicis Groupe Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
