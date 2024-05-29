Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,660.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.