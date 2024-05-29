Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.74

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 120631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.