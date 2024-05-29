Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.74

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 120631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.73.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
