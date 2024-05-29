Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 14.3%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 277,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 506,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

