PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Trading Down 0.1%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 549.95% and a negative net margin of 201.83%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

