PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.88

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.88 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 106.60 ($1.36). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,959,815 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.42) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £490.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.75.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

