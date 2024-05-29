Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Emeren Group Ltd Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Emeren Group stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,885,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 832,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 276,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Emeren Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

