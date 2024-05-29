Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issued By Noble Financial

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Conduent in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 508,012 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.